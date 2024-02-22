Call for speakers 

We are super-excited to bring the 2024 Mpact Transit + Community conference to Philadelphia and the Delaware Valley!

The region boasts an array of transit options, including a large trolley system, robust bus system, regional rail and a subway line, with major providers including SEPTA, NJ Transit, PATCO, and Amtrak. There also are bicycle and multi-use trails and abundant green spaces to be outside. The conference will be an opportunity to experience these modes and explore diverse, walkable neighborhoods and a rich tapestry of transit-oriented development, in the city and in communities around the region and into New Jersey. Philadelphia also is an incredible and important destination for culture - music, arts and food.

The 2024 conference also will be the opportunity for cross-sector stakeholders to come together to share challenges and new or proven approaches to meeting them, with communities at the center.

If you're working on any aspect of transit-oriented communities, we encourage you to submit a proposal. It's the best way to make sure your work and voice can be considered for the conference program.

The 2024 Mpact Transit + Community conference will be in Philadelphia, October 20-23, 2024. Huge thanks to SEPTA (Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority) and the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission (DVRPC) for chairing the Local Host Committee. Watch the video invitation here. Philly, we're on our way to you!