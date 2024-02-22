Transit + Community

Speakers

Mpact Transit + Community Conference 2024, Philadelphia October 20-23

Call for Speakers – February 26 – March 29

Speaker with mic along with other speakers and audience. Mpact Transit + Community Phoenix 2023

The Call for Speakers is Open!
Now through March 29, Midnight Hawaii Time

Add your voice and help shape the vision for transit-oriented communities.

  1. Download the Call for Speakers information packet
  2. Use the worksheet to prepare your proposal
  3. Submit your proposal(s) by Friday, March 29, midnight Hawaii time. Sorry, no extensions!  Thank you!
Call for Speakers Information
Worksheet - Prepare your submission
Submit your proposal

Submit by Friday, March 29, midnight Hawaii time. Sorry, no extensions!

Join our Mailing List for the latest conference information
Call for Speakers Tips & Info Webinar

Watch this video for an overview of the Call for Speakers process. Hear from Mpact staff and National Steering Committee members about how to submit the best proposal and more details about what we're looking for.

Here are the presentation slides from the webinar.

 

At the 2024 Mpact Transit + Community Conference, we’re looking for solutions to the big questions facing our network. We want to hear how you're solving for the following questions in your community. 

Teal squiggle

 

  1. How are you solving funding gaps?
  2. How are you solving for quality of life issues?
  3. How are you solving for access and mobility?
  4. How are you building a knowledge and action base?
  5. How are you building complete communities?
  6. And do you have a burning issue or critique for the 2024 Mpact PK Slam (powered by PechaKucha™)?

Tell us what's innovative about your approach. And why it matters . . . the "so what" of your story or solution.

A graphic in shape of a camera lens with topics a proposal could cover

 

We are super-excited to bring the 2024 Mpact Transit + Community conference to Philadelphia and the Delaware Valley!

The region boasts an array of transit options, including a large trolley system, robust bus system, regional rail and a subway line, with major providers including SEPTA, NJ Transit, PATCO, and Amtrak. There also are bicycle and multi-use trails and abundant green spaces to be outside. The conference will be an opportunity to experience these modes and explore diverse, walkable neighborhoods and a rich tapestry of transit-oriented development, in the city and in communities around the region and into New Jersey. Philadelphia also is an incredible and important destination for culture -  music, arts and food.

The 2024 conference also will be the opportunity for cross-sector stakeholders to come together to share challenges and new or proven approaches to meeting them, with communities at the center.

If you're working on any aspect of transit-oriented communities, we encourage you to submit a proposal. It's the best way to make sure your work and voice can be considered for the conference program.

The 2024 Mpact Transit + Community conference will be in Philadelphia, October 20-23, 2024. Huge thanks to SEPTA (Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority) and the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission (DVRPC) for chairing the Local Host Committee. Watch the video invitation here. Philly, we're on our way to you!

 

Curious to know more about past conferences? Browse the Schedule for the 2023 Conference in Phoenix here. Watch videos of sessions from Phoenix and other past conferences here.

Find out about the Mpact PK Slam on the Mpact Innovators page, here, including links PK Slam presentations from past years.

To stay up to date, join our mailing list and follow @mpactmobility on  LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and X/Twitter.

Stacks of yellow dots

Philly area folks - suggest a Mobile Workshop!

The Local Host Committee for this year’s Mpact Transit + Community conference is gathering input for up to 25 Mobile Workshops. If you live, work or play in the Philadelphia region, please submit your Mobile Workshop idea by March 29. This different from the Call for Speakers!

Call for speakers 

The Call for Speakers for the 2024 Mpact Transit + Community conference is from February 26 to March 29, 2024.

What is the process?

April  After the Call for Speakers closes, proposals will be read, sorted and ranked by members of our National Steering Committee (NSC). 

May  The full National Steering Committee will meet to discuss proposals and curate topics and sessions. Individual NSC members will choose specific sessions to coordinate. NSC coordinators may reach out to you about your proposal. 

June  The full National Steering Committee will meet again to review and vet proposed conference sessions. This is a back and forth process, involving critique of individual sessions and the program as a whole. Speakers and topics may be adjusted at this point. 

July  National Steering Committee members will reach out to confirm speakers for sessions and confirm the content to be covered. 

August  All proposers will have a final decision about whether they will be speakers or not in 2024. 

September-early October  National Steering Committee coordinators will meet with their session’s speakers to go over the flow of content and audience engagement at the conference. 

October
Mpact Transit + Community, October 20-23, 2024 in historic, beautiful, richly multimodal Philadelphia!

Stacks of yellow dots

Featured speakers for the 2023 Mpact Transit + Community Conference 

Conference attendees: to see a full list of conference speakers, download the conference Mobile App. See instructions in attendee emails.
Speaker information also is included on session descriptions on the Conference Schedule. Thanks!

ImageSpeaker NameJob and OrganizationLocationSpeaking Sessions
Jon Ford
Jon FordSenior Regional Field Manager, Community Development, Federal Reserve Bank of San FranciscoSan Francisco, CAOpening Plenary – Health in All Places, Opening Plenary – Health in All PlacesView Profile
John Vu
John VuVice President of Strategy for Community Health, Kaiser PermanenteBerkeley, CAOpening Plenary – Health in All Places, Opening Plenary – Health in All PlacesView Profile
Debarati “Mimi” Majumdar Narayan
Debarati “Mimi” Majumdar NarayanOfficer, Health Programs, The Pew Charitable TrustsWashington, DCOpening Plenary – Health in All Places, Opening Plenary – Health in All PlacesView Profile
Jason Foster
Jason FosterPresident and Chief Operating Officer, Destination CrenshawLos Angeles, CAOpening Plenary – Health in All Places, Opening Plenary – Health in All PlacesView Profile
Karen Chapple, Ph.D.
Karen Chapple, Ph.D.Director, School of Cities, University of TorontoToronto, ONClosing Plenary Lunch – Downtown and Not Downtown: The Evolving Recipe for Resilient PlacesView Profile
Nichol Bourdeaux
Nichol BourdeauxChief Planning and Engagement Officer, Utah Transit AuthoritySalt Lake City, UTClosing Plenary Lunch – Downtown and Not Downtown: The Evolving Recipe for Resilient PlacesView Profile
Dee Brewer
Dee BrewerExecutive Director, Downtown Alliance of Salt Lake CitySalt Lake City, UTClosing Plenary Lunch – Downtown and Not Downtown: The Evolving Recipe for Resilient PlacesView Profile
Ryan Johnson
Ryan JohnsonChief Executive Officer, CuldesacTempe, AZClosing Plenary Lunch – Downtown and Not Downtown: The Evolving Recipe for Resilient PlacesView Profile
Emeka Moneme
Emeka MonemePresident, Capitol Riverfront Business Improvement DistrictWashington, DCClosing Plenary Lunch – Downtown and Not Downtown: The Evolving Recipe for Resilient PlacesView Profile
Christopher Coes
Christopher CoesAssistant Secretary for Transportation Policy, US Department of TransportationWashington, DCClosing Plenary Lunch – Downtown and Not Downtown: The Evolving Recipe for Resilient PlacesView Profile
Roberto Requejo
Roberto RequejoExecutive Director, Elevated ChicagoChicago, ILTuesday Plenary – A Decade of ETOD: The Story and the Playbook, Roberto Requejo, Tuesday Plenary – A Decade of ETOD: The Story and the PlaybookView Profile
Laura Raymond
Laura RaymondDirector, Alliance for Community Transit-Los Angeles (ACT-LA)Los Angeles, CATuesday Plenary – A Decade of ETOD: The Story and the PlaybookView Profile
Amari Foster
Amari FosterInterim Managing Director, TransFormation AllianceAtlanta, GATuesday Plenary – A Decade of ETOD: The Story and the PlaybookView Profile
Mariia Zimmerman, AICP
Mariia Zimmerman, AICPStrategic Advisor for Technical Assistance and Community Solutions, Office of the Secretary, U.S. Department of TransportationWashington, DCTuesday Plenary – A Decade of ETOD: The Story and the Playbook, Mariia Zimmerman, AICP, Tuesday Plenary – A Decade of ETOD: The Story and the PlaybookView Profile
Jacky Grimshaw
Jacky GrimshawVice President, Government Affairs, Center for Neighborhood TechnologyChicago, ILTuesday Plenary – A Decade of ETOD: The Story and the PlaybookView Profile
Carole Chabries
Carole ChabriesFounder & CEO, The Clareo GroupMilwaukee, WIMasterclass Academy, Masterclass AcademyView Profile
Catherine Alonzo
Catherine AlonzoChief Executive Officer, JavelinaPhoenix, AZMasterclass Academy, Masterclass AcademyView Profile
Sherry Johnson
Sherry JohnsonPrincipal Guide, Cultivate StrategySt. Paul, MNMasterclass Academy, Masterclass AcademyView Profile
Deborah Ostreicher
Deborah OstreicherOwner, Distinguished CommunicationsPhoenix, AZMasterclass Academy, Masterclass AcademyView Profile

call for speakers

The Call for Speakers for the 2024 Mpact Transit + Community Conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is open from February 26 to March 29.

Join our mailing list for the latest information about the conference, which was formerly known as Rail~Volution.

photo of speakers and audience at conference in Miami
Attendees conversing with one another

National Steering Committee

Our National Steering Committee (NSC), made up of 40+ professionals from across the United States and Canada, reviews proposals to create high-quality, content rich learning opportunities for our annual transit and community development conference.

