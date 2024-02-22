The Call for Speakers is Open!
Now through March 29, Midnight Hawaii Time
Add your voice and help shape the vision for transit-oriented communities.
- Download the Call for Speakers information packet
- Use the worksheet to prepare your proposal
- Submit your proposal(s) by Friday, March 29, midnight Hawaii time. Sorry, no extensions! Thank you!
Submit by Friday, March 29, midnight Hawaii time. Sorry, no extensions!
Call for Speakers Tips & Info Webinar
Watch this video for an overview of the Call for Speakers process. Hear from Mpact staff and National Steering Committee members about how to submit the best proposal and more details about what we're looking for.
Here are the presentation slides from the webinar.
At the 2024 Mpact Transit + Community Conference, we’re looking for solutions to the big questions facing our network. We want to hear how you're solving for the following questions in your community.
- How are you solving funding gaps?
- How are you solving for quality of life issues?
- How are you solving for access and mobility?
- How are you building a knowledge and action base?
- How are you building complete communities?
- And do you have a burning issue or critique for the 2024 Mpact PK Slam (powered by PechaKucha™)?
Tell us what's innovative about your approach. And why it matters . . . the "so what" of your story or solution.
We are super-excited to bring the 2024 Mpact Transit + Community conference to Philadelphia and the Delaware Valley!
The region boasts an array of transit options, including a large trolley system, robust bus system, regional rail and a subway line, with major providers including SEPTA, NJ Transit, PATCO, and Amtrak. There also are bicycle and multi-use trails and abundant green spaces to be outside. The conference will be an opportunity to experience these modes and explore diverse, walkable neighborhoods and a rich tapestry of transit-oriented development, in the city and in communities around the region and into New Jersey. Philadelphia also is an incredible and important destination for culture - music, arts and food.
The 2024 conference also will be the opportunity for cross-sector stakeholders to come together to share challenges and new or proven approaches to meeting them, with communities at the center.
If you're working on any aspect of transit-oriented communities, we encourage you to submit a proposal. It's the best way to make sure your work and voice can be considered for the conference program.
The 2024 Mpact Transit + Community conference will be in Philadelphia, October 20-23, 2024. Huge thanks to SEPTA (Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority) and the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission (DVRPC) for chairing the Local Host Committee. Watch the video invitation here. Philly, we're on our way to you!
Curious to know more about past conferences? Browse the Schedule for the 2023 Conference in Phoenix here. Watch videos of sessions from Phoenix and other past conferences here.
Find out about the Mpact PK Slam on the Mpact Innovators page, here, including links PK Slam presentations from past years.
To stay up to date, join our mailing list and follow @mpactmobility on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and X/Twitter.
The Local Host Committee for this year’s Mpact Transit + Community conference is gathering input for up to 25 Mobile Workshops. If you live, work or play in the Philadelphia region, please submit your Mobile Workshop idea by March 29. This different from the Call for Speakers!
Call for speakers
The Call for Speakers for the 2024 Mpact Transit + Community conference is from February 26 to March 29, 2024.
What is the process?
April After the Call for Speakers closes, proposals will be read, sorted and ranked by members of our National Steering Committee (NSC).
May The full National Steering Committee will meet to discuss proposals and curate topics and sessions. Individual NSC members will choose specific sessions to coordinate. NSC coordinators may reach out to you about your proposal.
June The full National Steering Committee will meet again to review and vet proposed conference sessions. This is a back and forth process, involving critique of individual sessions and the program as a whole. Speakers and topics may be adjusted at this point.
July National Steering Committee members will reach out to confirm speakers for sessions and confirm the content to be covered.
August All proposers will have a final decision about whether they will be speakers or not in 2024.
September-early October National Steering Committee coordinators will meet with their session’s speakers to go over the flow of content and audience engagement at the conference.
October
Mpact Transit + Community, October 20-23, 2024 in historic, beautiful, richly multimodal Philadelphia!
Featured speakers for the 2023 Mpact Transit + Community Conference
Conference attendees: to see a full list of conference speakers, download the conference Mobile App. See instructions in attendee emails.
Speaker information also is included on session descriptions on the Conference Schedule. Thanks!
call for speakers
The Call for Speakers for the 2024 Mpact Transit + Community Conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is open from February 26 to March 29.
Join our mailing list for the latest information about the conference, which was formerly known as Rail~Volution.
National Steering Committee
Our National Steering Committee (NSC), made up of 40+ professionals from across the United States and Canada, reviews proposals to create high-quality, content rich learning opportunities for our annual transit and community development conference.